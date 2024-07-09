Bangladesh eyes trade with Vizag, Adani Krishnapatnam ports

A Bangladeshi delegation is in India seeking to enhance trade relations, which includes improving cooperation with Adani Krishnapatnam and Vizag Port authorities, says Times of India.

The visit aimed to explore EXIM (Export-Import) trade opportunities with India, positioning Bangladesh as a third trading partner after Colombo and Singapore, particularly along India's Eastern Coast. The delegation's focus was on evaluating the commercial and technical viability of Eastern Ports to enhance trade benefits for both countries.

The delegation is led by SM Mostafa Kamal, Joint Secretary Ministry of Shipping, and Sheikh Sale Ahammed, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, along with a 10-member delegation, visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and also visited the Adani Krishnapatnam port in Nellore to discuss various issues on Monday.

During the visit, several crucial issues were deliberated upon, including the ease of doing business, turn-round- time, customs clearance, port connectivity, transhipment, cruise passenger handling, congestion management, and dredging activity. The discussions sought to identify potential areas of collaboration and improvement to facilitate smoother trade operations between the two nations.

Port Chairman M Angamuthu provided a comprehensive overview of the facilities and infrastructure available, as well as the strategic initiatives undertaken by Visakhapatnam Port through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He assured the delegation of VPA's unwavering commitment to supporting trade with Bangladesh in the coming years and highlighted the port's capabilities in handling diverse cargo, its state-of-the- art mechanisation, and green initiatives.

SM Mostafa Kamal emphasised Bangladesh's keen interest in extending all necessary inputs for EXIM trade, aiming to create a mutually beneficial relationship that enhances trade efficiency and economic growth for both countries.

The visit signifies a pivotal step towards strengthening bilateral trade relations between Bangladesh and India. Both parties acknowledged the immense potential for increased collaboration and the importance of addressing logistical challenges to streamline trade operations. The delegation looked forward to future engagements that would foster a robust trading partnership.