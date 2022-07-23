Balochistan Bar Council condemns baton charge on protestors in Quetta

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:51 pm

Balochistan Bar Council condemns baton charge on protestors in Quetta

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 04:51 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Balochistan Bar Council has condemned the baton charge on the protesters who were peacefully protesting over the issue of enforced disappearances and the rise in fake encounters of missing Baloch persons in Pakistan's Quetta.

This rebuke comes in the backdrop of fake encounters in the Ziarat district of northern Balochistan, reports ANI. The relatives and friends of the killed missing person were protesting against this brutal act.

The police baton-charged them to foil their protest and attacked even women and children. The Balochistan Bar Council said the forceful missing of Baloch youths is continuing in the province.

According to the bar council, if any person is found to be involved in any criminal activities then they should be produced in court. However, they are tortured and killed in fake encounters.

Earlier this week, several protesters and two female police officers were injured in the clash between the participants of the protest rally of the missing persons and the police in Quetta.

