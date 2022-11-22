Baloch rights group demonstrates at Quetta Press Club to uphold of children's rights

A demonstration was organised in front of the Quetta Press Club under the sponsorship of Pakistani rights group Child Rights Balochistan to uphold the rights of children on the occasion of International Children's Day on Sunday (20 November).

Speakers at the demonstration addressed the protesters and stated that children's laws are not being implemented, reports the ANI citing Urdu Point.

About five lakh children are subjected to physical assaults every year in Pakistan, according to a report released by child experts.

The report states that around 46 lakh girl children are married at less than 15 years of their age, and about 1.90 crore children are married even before they are 18 years of age.

November 20 is celebrated across the world as Universal Children's Day with various pledges to make the world a better place for children.