Azadi March: Army deployed in Red Zone as Imran's caravan enters Islamabad

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he travels on a vehicle to lead a protest march in Islamabad, Pakistan May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

At a glance-

Army deployed in Red Zone to protect important installations

One batch of PTI supporters make it to D-Chowk; Imran's caravan enters Islamabad

Imran Khan's convoy from KP enters Islamabad

Supporters asked to reach Islamabad's D-Chowk, take out rallies in their respective cities

PTI activists clash with Punjab police; Ali Asjad Malhi, Jamshed Cheema among arrested

Dr Yasmin Rashid's vehicle comes under attack; windshield smashed at Lahore's Bati Chowk

Dr Rashid and Andaleeb Abbas briefly detained afterwards

Activists force their way through roadblocks in Lahore

PTI south KP convoy led by Ali Amin Gandapur enters Punjab

Shelling at Attock as protesters try to remove shipping containers with a crane

Imran and govt rubbish talk of a deal

As PTI chief Imran Khan entered Pakistan's Islamabad in the early hours of Thursday and marched towards D-Chowk, the federal government authorised the deployment of the army in Red Zone.

In a tweet, the country's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, "The Federal Government is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in Red Zone under Article 245."

The Federal Government is pleased to authorize deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in Red Zone under Article 245. pic.twitter.com/85Nex2xama— Rana SanaUllah Khan (@PresPMLNPunjab) May 25, 2022

Among the buildings that will be protected are - the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Prime Minister House, Presidency, Pakistan Secretariat and Diplomatic enclaves, the notification said.

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party travel on a vehicle during a protest march led by ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Sawabi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Pakistani police fired teargas, baton-charged and detained supporters of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday to stop them from reaching the capital Islamabad to demand fresh elections, officials and witnesses said.

Clashes between Khan's supporters and police were reported in multiple cities.

Khan, ousted in a confidence vote last month after losing his partners in his coalition, has urged supporters to march on Islamabad and stay there until the new government is dissolved and a date for a fresh election is announced.

Islamabad's entry and exit routes have been blocked, as well as important civic sites, officials said. Entry and exit points were also blocked to and from all major cities in Punjab province and on the Grand Trunk Road (GTR).

Police officers use batons on a supporter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party during a protest in support of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

"No blockade can stop us," Khan said from atop a truck on the GT road on his way to Islamabad from the northwestern city of Peshawar.

"We will remain in Islamabad till the announcement of dates for dissolution of assemblies & elections are given," he later tweeted.

The government has said Khan's march is illegal and accuses him of seeking to bring protesters to Islamabad with "evil intentions".

Khan's supporters also clashed with security forces in other major cities, including the southern port city of Karachi and the eastern city of Lahore.

A mob torched a prison van in Karachi after clashing with police, and another group of protesters set fire to several trees along a main thoroughfare in Islamabad, officials said.

The political violence has compounded uncertainty in the nuclear-armed South Asian nation ahead of a likely announcement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) later in the day on whether it will resume a $6 billion rescue package.

With falling foreign reserves, a fast-crashing rupee, and double-digit inflation, Pakistan's new government is struggling to stop a downward economic spiral.

ہم پنجاب میں داخل ہوچکے ہیں اور انشاءاللہ اسلام آباد کی جانب بڑھیں گے۔ اس امپورٹڈ سرکار کی جانب سے جبر و فسطائیت کا کوئی بھی حربہ ہمیں ڈرا سکتاہے نہ ہی ہمارے مارچ کا رستہ روک سکتا ہے۔ #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/21snq9kG40— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 25, 2022

ARRESTS

Live local TV footage showed police fighting with Khan's supporters, beating them and in some places breaking their vehicles' windscreens and bundling them into police vans.

Amjad Malik, an interior ministry official, told Reuters no one had been seriously injured in the clashes.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah later said police had carried out a total of 4,417 swoops on Khan supporters' homes, offices and on protest rallies and had arrested nearly 1,700 people. Of those, 250 were later freed, he said.

Khan has promised to rally more than two million people in Islamabad.

"We haven't stopped anyone from exercising their constitutional and legal right to hold a rally or take part in democratic politics, but we can't allow anyone to sow violence and chaos," said Sanaullah.

Vehicles are seen amid tear gas fumes used by the police to disperse supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party during a protest in support of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Pakistan's Supreme Court, later in the day, ordered the government and Khan's party to negotiate on holding a peaceful public meeting in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his government was trying to clear up an economic mess that he blamed Khan for.

"You've handed over a sinking economy to us, and now you're planning sit-ins and protest," Sharif said in Islamabad. "We are trying to energize this weak economy."