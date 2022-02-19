Autistic person reunited with kin in Bangladesh years after straying into India

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 08:56 am

Related News

Autistic person reunited with kin in Bangladesh years after straying into India

An Indian activist managed to get in touch with the kin three years ago, hoping to send Liton Bhumij home as soon as possible, but the paperwork got delayed due to the pandemic

Hindustan Times
19 February, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 08:56 am
Liton Bhumij’s family received him at Sutarkandi along the India-Bangladesh border. Photo :Hindustan Times
Liton Bhumij’s family received him at Sutarkandi along the India-Bangladesh border. Photo :Hindustan Times

Liton Bhumij's family in Bangladesh had begun to lose hope of finding the 25-year-old autistic person, when an activist found him at a tea garden in Assam's Cachar two years after he accidentally entered Indian territory in Assam in 2017.

Sujan Debroy, the activist, said his friends in Bangladesh had posted Bumiji's pictures and details on social media. He added after finding Bumiji, he did a Facebook live to trace his family. Debroy managed to get in touch with the family three years back hoping to send Bhumij home as soon as possible. But the paperwork for the purpose got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Bhumij was eventually sent home on Wednesday.

"It took time to communicate with the immigration officials of both the countries and suddenly the pandemic struck," said Debroy. He said the Bangladesh High Commission completed the formalities for Bhumij's deportation last week but it still was not easy. "He is autistic and it was difficult to convince him to go to the border for his deportation."

Debroy said they somehow convinced him to accompany them to the Sutarkandi border, where Bhumij's family received him.

Bhumij's teary-eyed mother, Reena, and brother, Milon, identified him in the presence of security forces from the two countries before the deportation. She said three years back, someone showed her a video of her son in India when they had lost all hope. "I saw that my son is alive. He is different, not like others. This is why I was more worried. Few kind people from India and Bangladesh helped me to get my son back. I hope, he recognises me and stays here."

Debroy said Bhumij was roaming around when some people informed us about him. "We have friends in Bangladesh who had posted his pictures and details on social media. After finding him I did a Facebook live and asked my friends from Bangladesh to find his family. It felt like Bajrangi Bhaijaan when so many people through social media got involved and we finally managed to send the person back," he said, referring to Salman Khan-starrer film.

The film Bajrangi Bhaijaan's character Shahida aka Munni from Pakistan gets left behind in India when she gets off a train as her mother falls asleep en route to a pilgrimage site. The film revolves around the struggle of the film's main character to reunite Munni with her family.

A video of Bhumij's reunion with his family went viral on social media. He recognised his mother but did not call her Maa and instead addressed her as his mother-in-law. He referred to his brother as a friend. The family is seen in the video laughing over it.

Top News / World+Biz

Bangladesh / Autistic / kin / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

3h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

3h | Panorama
Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

1d | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again