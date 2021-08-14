Australian military to evacuate hundreds from Afghanistan as Taliban head towards Kabul

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Saturday reported that Australian troops are set to evacuate the country's nationals from Afghanistan fearing the eminent Taliban attack on Kabul, the country's capital.

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) planes are expected to arrive in Kabul as early as this week to begin the evacuation, which will be coordinated with the arrival of US and British security forces.

The hastily organised "air bridge" mission will also likely involve Australian customs and immigration personnel, as well as consular and foreign service officers, reports ABC.

Among those to be evacuated will be Afghan interpreters and contractors who served alongside Australian Defence Force troops.

Australians working for Afghan and international charities and non-government organisations will also be offered evacuation, as well as journalists and some dual citizens.

Australia quietly withdrew the last of its defence and civilian personnel from Afghanistan on June 18 despite serious doubts about the strategic wisdom of the retreat, reports ABC.

The decision to withdraw was made by the National Security of Cabinet on or about May 12, just days after Foreign Minister Marise Payne had met President Ashraf Ghani and "affirmed Australia's support for the Afghanistan government and people during this time of change for the country".