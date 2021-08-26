Terror attack could strike Kabul airport within hours, UK minister warns

South Asia

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 04:51 pm

Related News

Terror attack could strike Kabul airport within hours, UK minister warns

UK Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there were "very credible" reports of a "severe" threat in the Afghan capital

TBS Report
26 August, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2021, 04:51 pm
Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul&#039;s airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS.
Crowds of people are seen on the tarmac at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS.

There could be an "imminent, highly lethal" terror attack at Kabul airport within hours, a UK minister has warned.

UK Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there were "very credible" reports of a "severe" threat in the Afghan capital, reports the BBC.

The Foreign Office last night issued new guidance telling anyone near the airport to "move away to a safe location and await further advice".

It comes amid a race to airlift thousands from Afghanistan before foreign troops depart.

Afghans told to leave Kabul airport over 'very credible' Islamic State threat

The US has set a deadline of 31 August for the withdrawal of its troops, with President Joe Biden rejecting calls from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other allies for an extension.

Heappey did not give a date for the last UK evacuation flights, but said it was likely that UK and other foreign troops would have to leave before the last American airlifts.

Kabul airport is currently being defended and run by the US, which has 5,800 troops on the ground - with the help of more than 1,000 UK troops.

The US advised Americans in Afghanistan not to travel or gather at the airport "because of security threats outside the gates". Australia has also issued an alert, telling those outside the airport to leave immediately.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday, Heappey said: "There is now very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack and hence why the Foreign Office advice was changed last night."

"The credibility of the reporting has now reached the stage where we believe that there is a very imminent, highly lethal attack possible within Kabul," he said.

Asked by Sky News whether an attack could occur in the coming few hours, Mr Heappey replied: "Yes."

Stressing the "severe" nature of the threat, he told the BBC that it had created an "extraordinarily challenging situation, both on the ground and as a set of decisions to be taken in Whitehall".

"People are desperate, people are fearing for their lives anyway, and so I think there's an appetite among many in the queue to take their chances," he said.

He said UK troops were doing their best to provide security for those queuing, but the "reality" was that they were only holding "defined bits of ground" at the airport and at the hotel where people were being processed, and would therefore be "relying" on the Taliban for security beyond that.

Top News / World+Biz

UK / Afghanistan / Taliban / Kabul Airport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

Diversity & transgender at Unilever Bangladesh Limited

11m | Videos
Flipside of life cycle

Flipside of life cycle

11m | Videos
Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

Story of Kotha, Golpo's viral songs

16m | Videos
Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

Why are Afghans desperate to leave country?

16m | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 