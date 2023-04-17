Atiq Ahmad shot nine times; brother Ashraf five times, once in face: Autopsy

Hindustan Times
17 April, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 07:05 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indian Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad received at least nine bullets on his chest and head, the autopsy of his body revealed. The gangster and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf died of multiple bullet wounds received during the shooting at Motilal Nehru Divisional Hospital on Saturday night.

According to police officials, a panel of five doctors had conducted the autopsy with videography. While Atiq Ahmad received nine bullets, his brother sustained five bullet wounds. One hit him in the face while four entered his body through the back.

Taken for medical, former Indian MP and brother shot dead

The autopsy findings support the visuals of the attack caught on cameras of journalists present on the spot. One of the shooters fired at Atiq in his temple and another fired at Ashraf from the front. Both brothers fell down on the ground as they were handcuffed together. The assailants continued firing shots on Atiq from the front while the third assailant fired shots on Ashraf from behind.

The shooters named Arun Maurya, Lavalesh Tiwari and Sunny Singh surrendered after shooting the Ahmad brothers and were arrested by the police. They were produced in court on Sunday which sent the trio to 14-day judicial custody. The three assailants were taken to Prayagraj's Naini Central Jail but on Monday they have been transferred to Pratapgarh District Jail over 'administrative reasons'. They have been kept away from other prisoners in the jail.

Atiq Ahmad's journey from gangster to parliamentarian: A tale of India's don

According to the police, they had posed as journalists, carrying video cameras, mikes and media identity cards. One of the shooters Sunny is a history sheeter and has 14 criminal cases, including that of murder, loot, narcotics transport, attempt to murder, pending against him in Hamirpur, Tiwari faces cases of selling of illicit liquor, manhandling and harassing women in Banda, a police officer said.

Maurya's criminal history is being traced, the official said.
 

