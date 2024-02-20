Bangladesh High Commission to open visa centre in Assam's Silchar

In light of the increasing demand for Bangladesh visas from residents of Assam's Barak Valley, a new visa center will soon be established in Silchar, according to Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner Ruhul Amin.

The Barak Valley, which includes Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts, has experienced a notable rise in the demand for travel visas to Bangladesh, reports media.

"While the exact opening date is pending, the establishment of the visa center in Silchar, the headquarters of Cachar district, has been confirmed," stated Amin.

The new center will focus on processing visa applications, aiming to streamline travel arrangements to Bangladesh.