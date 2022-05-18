Assam flood affects over 4 lakh, ‘extremely heavy rains’ to continue

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 May, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 01:29 pm

Assam flood affects over 4 lakh, ‘extremely heavy rains’ to continue

Torrential rainfall and landslides in the past few days have eroded sections of roads and railway tracks in Assam's Dima Hasao district affecting road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley region of the state.

Communication lines have also snapped in several parts of the north-east region. The weather department has predicted that "extremely heavy rains" will continue for the coming days as the states stay on 'red alert.'

Some 26 districts of Assam have been affected by the current spell of the flood as per the latest data.

The number of people affected by the Assam flood has doubled to more than 4.03 lakh within a day, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 96,697 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district.

So far, landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain in the region for the next three days. Assam will stay on 'red alert' today as well.

Officials of the state held a review meeting at Chief Secretary's Conference Hall in Guwahati on Tuesday to take stock of the current situation in Dima Hasao, Hojai, Cachar and other Barak Valley districts in the state affected due to severe floods and landslides since the last few days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also assured all possible help from the central government to Assam in the wake of floods in the state on Tuesday. "Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams have already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government," Shah tweeted.

Security forces comprising the Army and Assam Rifles of Masimpur Garrison have launched flood rescue operations in various parts of Cachar district which is one of the badly flood-hit districts of the state. The Indian Army has also been called in rescue operations as the flood situation in Assam has worsened.

The district administration has set up 89 relief camps and 89 distribution centers where 39558 flood-affected people are taking shelter.

The state's bulletin on flood impact informed that the Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. The road connecting the Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village is also likely blocked.

