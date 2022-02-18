Asia’s largest tribal fair begins in Telangana

South Asia

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 10:17 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Asia's largest tribal fair Medaram Jatara began on Thursday evening in Telangana's Mulugu district a day after customary prayers to the local deity.

In a statement, the Union tribal affairs ministry said that the four-day Medaram Jathara of Telangana's Koya tribe is the second-largest fair of India after the Kumbh Mela. The tribe organises the fair in collaboration with Telangana's tribal welfare department.

The ministry said that it is proactively supporting and covering the events of the festival and ensuring the preservation and promotion of the various facets of the Scheduled Tribes of Telangana. "This festival aims to generate awareness of tribal cultures, festivals, and heritage as well as maintain a harmonious bond between the visitors and the Tribal communities of Telangana," the ministry said.

Celebrated once in two years on full moon day, tens of thousands of people gather for the Mela to offer special prayers.

 

