Ashraf Ghani: Departing Afghan president who failed to make peace with Taliban

South Asia

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 10:17 pm

Related News

Ashraf Ghani: Departing Afghan president who failed to make peace with Taliban

President Ghani left the country hours after the Taliban entered the capital, government officials said. It was not yet clear where he was headed, or how power would be transferred

Reuters
15 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2021, 10:17 pm
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Ashraf Ghani, who left Afghanistan on Sunday following the Taliban's rapid advance through the country and into Kabul, was twice elected Afghan president, as well as being one of the country's best-known academics.

President Ghani left the country hours after the Taliban entered the capital, government officials said. It was not yet clear where he was headed, or how power would be transferred.

First elected president in 2014, Ghani took over from Hamid Karzai, who led Afghanistan after the US-led invasion in 2001, and oversaw the conclusion of the US combat mission, the near-complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, as well as a fractious peace process with the insurgent Taliban.

He made the effort to end decades of war his top priority, despite continuing attacks on his government and security forces by the Taliban, and began peace talks with the insurgents in the Qatari capital of Doha in 2020.

However, Ghani, known for his quick temper alongside his deep thinking, was never accepted by the Taliban and peace talks made little headway.

Foreign governments were frustrated by the slow progress of talks, and calls grew for an interim government to replace his administration.

During his presidency, he managed to appoint a new generation of young, educated Afghans into leadership positions at a time the country's power corridors were occupied by a handful of elite figures and patronage networks.

He promised to fight rampant corruption, fix a crippled economy and transform the country into a regional trade hub between Central and South Asia - but was unable to deliver on most of these promises.

Long road

A US-trained anthropologist, Ghani holds a doctorate from New York City's Columbia University and was named one of the "World's Top 100 Global Thinkers" by Foreign Policy magazine in 2010.

His road to the presidency was hard-fought.

He spent almost a quarter of a century outside Afghanistan during the tumultuous decades of Soviet rule, civil war and the Taliban years in power.

During that period, he worked as an academic in the United States and later with the World Bank and the United Nations across East and South Asia.

Within months of the events of the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, he resigned from his international posts and returned to Kabul to become a senior advisor to newly-appointed President Karzai.

He served as Afghan finance minister in 2002, but fell out with Karzai, and, in 2004, was appointed chancellor of Kabul University, where he was seen as an effective reformer as well as forming a Washington-based thinktank that worked on policies to empower some of the world's most impoverished people.

In 2009, Ghani, who belongs to Afghanistan's majority Pashtun ethnicity like Karzai, ran for president but came in fourth, securing about 4% of the national vote.

He continued to work in important roles in Afghanistan, including as Afghanistan's "transition czar", chairing a body overseeing security transition from NATO to Afghans.

With Karzai barred by the Afghan constitution from standing for a third time, Ghani mounted a successful second campaign in 2014. He was re-elected in 2019.

His relationship with Washington and other Western capitals was uneasy.

He was a vocal critic of what he termed wasted international aid in Afghanistan and often did not see eye to eye with the West's Afghan strategy, particularly as they looked to fast-track a slow and painful peace process with the Taliban.

In an interview with the BBC, Ghani said: "the future will be determined by the people of Afghanistan, not by somebody sitting behind the desk, dreaming".

World+Biz

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie