Asean to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners - chair

South Asia

Reuters
03 August, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:26 am

Related News

Asean to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners - chair

Reuters
03 August, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 10:26 am
FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts an Asean flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts an Asean flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if the country's military rulers conduct more executions of prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday.

The 10-nation bloc had been pushing for Myanmar to adhere to a five-point peace "consensus" it agreed to last year and has condemned the recent execution of four democracy activists by the junta.

"If more prisoners are executed, we will be forced to rethink...our role vis a vis Asean's five-point consensus," said Hun Sen, who is the current chair of Asean and was speaking at the start of a meeting of the group's foreign ministers.

Hun Sen said that Asean's unity had been challenged by the political and security implications of the crisis in Myanmar, which has spiralled into an economic and humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister said that while the five-point consensus had "not advanced to everyone's wishes" there had been some progress including in providing humanitarian aid.

But he went on to say the current situation had "changed dramatically" and could be seen as even worse than before the peace agreement because of the junta's execution of the activists.

Cambodia along with other Asean member states "are deeply disappointed and disturbed by the execution of those opposition activists, despite the appeals from me and others for the death sentences to be reconsidered," said Hun Sen.

Myanmar's military last week defended the execution of the activists as "justice for the people", brushing off a deluge of international condemnation including by its closest neighbours.

The military said it had executed the activists for aiding "terror acts" by a civilian resistance movement, Myanmar's first executions in decades.

Myanmar will not be represented at this week's meeting, a spokesperson for the Asean chair said on Monday, after its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.

Asean has since late last year barred the Myanmar junta from joining its meetings due to its lack of progress in implementing the peace plan.

Some other members of Asean, which has a tradition of non-interference in each other's internal affairs, have been increasingly strident in their criticism of the generals.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has described the executions as a crime against humanity and appearing to make "a mockery" of the Asean peace plan.

The head of Myanmar's junta Min Aung Hlaing on Monday blamed instability related to the pandemic and internal violence for stalling efforts to implement the peace plan.

The junta also extended a state of emergency put in place after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.

Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.

Top News / World+Biz

ASEAN / ASEAN-Myanmar / Myanmar Military rule / Execution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

6h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

16h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

5h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

7h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

8h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation