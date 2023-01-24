Apartment block collapses in India's Lucknow, more than two dozen feared trapped

Police officers and rescue workers stand on the debris of a residential apartment block after it collapsed in Lucknow, India, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Saurabh Sharma

A residential apartment block collapsed in the northern Indian city of Lucknow on Tuesday and more than two dozen people were feared to be trapped under the rubble, local police officials told Reuters.

Indian media reported that at least three people died. Footage showing blocks of brick and concrete piled up together and police teams removing the rubble to search for people.

Lucknow city police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment about fatalities due to the collapse.