Anti-Taliban forces claim victories in 3 northern Afghan districts

File Photo: Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers keep watch at a checkpoint in the Guzara district of Herat province, Afghanistan July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Jalil Ahmad/File Photo

Opposition fighters loyal to Afghanistan's ousted government on Friday fought Taliban militants in 3 northern Afghan districts and claimed victories, just days after the Islamist group re-established its control over most of the country.

Local anti-Taliban commanders claimed in interviews with the Washington Post that they had killed as many as 30 of the group's fighters and captured 20 in the takeover of the districts in Baghlan province, just over 100 miles north of the capital.

They said that former Afghan service members were joined in the fight by local civilians.

Images shared online showed celebrations as the red, green and black Afghan national flag — rather than the white flag of the Taliban — was raised over government buildings, reports the Washington Post.

On Twitter, Afghans posted photos and videos from the captured districts, including images of rifle-toting fighters congratulating one another on their victory and chanting "Allahu akbar," or "God is great."

The Taliban are yet to comment about the military overtakes but have confirmed the news of the attacks in the northern regions.

But, pro-Taliban social media accounts confirmed the clashes and stated that the brawl killed 15 Taliban and wounded 15 and that the Taliban was betrayed after offering amnesty to locals, reports the Washington Post.

Friday's assault to retake the three districts of Puli Hisar, Dih Salah and Bano — which was confirmed by a former defence minister — came after Taliban fighters conducted house-to-house searches in the Andarab valley of the province, local commanders said.

Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, a former defence minister who has called for the arrest of the former president, Ashraf Ghani, also confirmed in a tweet that the local forces retook three districts in Baghlan province.

"Resistance is still alive," said Mohammadi, who was an anti-Taliban commander during the group's first stint in power, reports the Washington Post.

Friday's uprising appears unconnected to another anti-Taliban force that emerged this week in the north: The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the late Afghan mujahideen leader, Ahmad Shah Massoud.

The elder Massoud fought the Taliban in the late 1990s from his base in the Panjshir Valley, roughly 90 miles northeast of Kabul. Two days before the Sept 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, he was assassinated by al-Qaeda operatives, reports the Washington Post.

The National Resistance Front appears to be backing former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who is widely believed to be in the Panjshir Valley, the only area in the country not under Taliban control.

Saleh claims he is the legitimate caretaker of Afghanistan after former president Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates hours before the Taliban entered Kabul last weekend.