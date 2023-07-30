Andhra Pradesh farmer earns ₹4 crore in 45 days selling tomatoes

South Asia

The Hindustan Times
30 July, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 06:45 pm

Related News

Andhra Pradesh farmer earns ₹4 crore in 45 days selling tomatoes

The Hindustan Times
30 July, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 06:45 pm
Photo: The Hindustan Times
Photo: The Hindustan Times

During a period of 45 days, a farmer hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district managed to sell 40,000 boxes of tomatoes, resulting in an impressive income of ₹4 crore, all amidst the surging tomato prices in the country. 

Chandramouli, a tomato farmer with a 22-acre farming land, decided to cultivate a rare variety of tomato plant named 'Sahu' in the early weeks of April. Employing advanced farming techniques such as mulching and micro-irrigation, he managed to expedite the yield. His efforts paid off, and by the end of June, he successfully obtained a bountiful tomato harvest.

In the last 45 days, Chandramouli sold his tomato produce at the nearby Kolar market in Karnataka, which is conveniently situated close to his hometown. During this period, the price of a 15 kg crate of tomatoes fluctuated between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500. Remarkably, he managed to sell a total of 40,000 boxes of tomatoes within this timeframe.

"From the produce I got so far, I have earned ₹4 crore. Overall, I had to invest ₹1 crore in my 22 acres of land to get the yield and this includes commission and transportation charges. So, profits remain to be ₹3 crore," India Today quotes Chandramouli.

In response to the significant surge in tomato prices nationwide, the agencies NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers' Federation) and NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation) took action by initiating the procurement of tomatoes from mandis (wholesale markets) in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The goal was to simultaneously distribute these tomatoes to major consumption centers where retail prices had experienced the highest increase in the past month.

The government cited the monsoon season as the main factor behind the price hike, explaining that it exacerbated distribution challenges and led to an increase in transit losses.
 

Top News / World+Biz

tomatoes / Indian farmer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

3h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

22h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

Conspiracy is the only purpose of the BNP

1h | TBS Today
4 habits that will improve memory

4 habits that will improve memory

1h | TBS Career
Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

2h | TBS Stories
Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

Prigozhin spotted at African summit in Russia

35m | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon