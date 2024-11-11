Amit Shah says BJP will form committee to identify 'infiltrators' in Jharkhand

11 November, 2024, 08:50 pm
11 November, 2024

Amit Shah said the BJP government will promulgate a law to prevent the transfer of land to "infiltrators" after their marriage with tribal women

Amit Shah. File Photo: Collected
Amit Shah. File Photo: Collected

Indian union home minister Amit Shah on Monday promised that if the BJP wins the Jharkhand assembly election, it will form a panel to identify and drive out "infiltrators" from the state.

Addressing a rally at Seraikela, Amit Shah said the BJP government will promulgate a law to prevent the transfer of land to "infiltrators" after their marriage with tribal women.

He repeated the BJP's allegation that "infiltrators" marry tribal women to grab land.

He said the usurped land would be given back to the tribal population of Jharkhand.

"Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," he said.

Amit Shah said Champai Soren was forced to resign as the chief minister of Jharkhand because he raised the issue of infiltration.

Champai Soren, a former JMM leader, stepped down earlier this year after Hemant Soren came out of jail on bail. He later joined the BJP.

Amit Shah vowed that the "corrupt leader of the JMM-led coalition" would be sent to jail.

Yogi Adityanath attacks JMM government

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of converting the state into a "dharmashala for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators".

"Jharkhand has been converted into a 'Dharamshala' for Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators who have been given free rein to spread anarchy," he claimed while addressing an election rally at Bhawnathpur in Garhwa.

The BJP's star campaigner said the natural wealth of the state was plundered by the JMM government.

He said that the BJP is the "only party that can guarantee the country's security and pride, women's empowerment and employment to youth".

Addressing another rally in Hussainabad in Palamu district, Adityanath said, "Hussainabad should be renamed as 'Ram Nagar'."

"Jharkhand's daughters are under threat due to 'Love Jihad' and only BJP can give a befitting reply to it," he added.

The assembly polls in Jharkhand will take place in two phases – on November 13 and 20. The result will be announced on November 23.

