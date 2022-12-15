Amid border tensions with China, India successfully tests Agni V missile

South Asia

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:37 pm

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully tests Agni V missile

Hindustan Times
15 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 09:37 pm
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

India on Thursday successfully conducted night trials of nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni V, which is capable of hitting targets beyond 5,000 kilometres.

The test was carried out to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile that are now lighter than before, news agency ANI reported citing defence sources.

This was the latest test in the Agni missile series, and defence sources added that the trial has proved the ability to augment the range of the Agni V missile.

The test trials come amid recent border tensions with China, wherein Indian troops clashed with Chinese counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Agni V missile / India

