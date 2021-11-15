American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

South Asia

Reuters
15 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:08 pm

American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

The military has arrested dozens of journalists among thousands detained after protests erupted nationwide

Reuters
15 November, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2021, 04:08 pm
Managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, is pictured in an unknown location in this undated handout picture made available to Reuters on November 12, 2021. Frontier Myanmar/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, is pictured in an unknown location in this undated handout picture made available to Reuters on November 12, 2021. Frontier Myanmar/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar, his employer said on Monday, just three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws.

"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter.

He did not provide details.

Another source at the online magazine confirmed the same information.

The circumstances around his release were not immediately clear.

Fenster's family, the US embassy in Yangon and a spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

Fenster, 37, is managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar and was arrested in May while trying to leave Myanmar, a country in chaos since a 1 February military coup.

He was the first Western journalist sentenced to prison in recent years in Myanmar, where the coup against the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ended a decade of tentative steps towards democracy and triggered nationwide protests.

The military has arrested dozens of journalists among thousands detained after protests erupted nationwide.

Top News / World+Biz / USA

USA journalist / American journalist Danny Fenster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

TBS wellbeing: Diabetes prevention

5h | Videos
Dance Alifia dance

Dance Alifia dance

5h | Videos
UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

UN climate summit COP26 ends with promises

5h | Videos
How will the rape case be proved?

How will the rape case be proved?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records