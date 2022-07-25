Amartya Sen refuses Banga Bibhushan award

Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen on Sunday refused to accept the Banga Bibhushan award to be conferred upon by the West Bengal government on July 25, reports The Economic Times.

"I spoke to my father this morning. He told me that he has received innumerable awards throughout his lifetime. He wants these awards to go to other people," Amartya Sen's daughter Antara Deb Sen said.

Earlier, the Left Front had appealed to intellectuals, including Nobel laureates Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Sen, to refuse the award by the "corrupt" state government for the sake of job seekers and victims of the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) scam.

Sen was nominated for the Banga Bibhushan award by the state government and his name was announced on Saturday.

Banga Bibhushan Samman is a title awarded by the West Bengal government to honour the services of personalities in various fields.