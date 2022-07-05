Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather

South Asia

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:51 am

Related News

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning due to bad weather with no pilgrims allowed to move towards the Amarnath cave, officials said.

The pilgrims won't be allowed to move towards the holy cave from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, over 65,000 pilgrims have so far paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine since the Yatra started on 30 June.

Another batch of 6,351 pilgrims left for Jammu to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra today. Of these, 2,028 are going to Baltal base camp while 4,323 are going to Pahalgam base camp," sources added.

The annual 43-day pilgrimage commenced on June 30 (after a gap of over two years due to Covid-19) from the twin base camps -- Nunwan in Pahalgam of south Kashmir's Anantnag and Baltal camp in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The Yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

