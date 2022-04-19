All you need to know about Lt Gen Manoj Pande, India's new army chief

South Asia

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

All you need to know about Lt Gen Manoj Pande, India's new army chief

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is the first engineer to become the chief of army staff (COAS) and will take charge on 1 May

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:37 am
Lt Gen Manoj Pande. Photo: Collected
Lt Gen Manoj Pande. Photo: Collected

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande will take over as the 29th chief of the Indian Army, replacing General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who was in charge of the top post since 31 December, 2019.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande is the first engineer to become the chief of army staff (COAS) and will take charge on 1 May, reports the Hindustan Times.

On 1 February, Lt General Pande had taken over as the vice army chief, replacing Lieutenant General CP Mohanty.

Who is Lt General Pande?

He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. He was commissioned into the Bombay Sappers in December 1982 after passing out from the IMA.

In a military career spanning 39 years, Lt General Pande held prestigious command and staff assignments in conventional as well as counter-insurgency operations in all types of terrain.

He has commanded an engineer brigade in the western theatre, an infantry brigade along the Line of Control (LoC), a mountain division in the Ladakh sector and a corps in the North-east.

Lieutenant General Pande had also served as the Eastern Army Commander before taking over as the army's vice chief.

He was also the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) from June 2020 to May 2021.

He is the senior-most officer when General Naravane retires.

Decorations

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has been conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, the Chief of Army Staff Commendation and twice with GOC-in-C Commendation.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Lt Gen Manoj Pande / Indian Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

41m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

41m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh