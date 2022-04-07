All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign as CM Jagan gears up to form new cabinet

South Asia

Hindustan Times
07 April, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 08:51 pm

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Collected.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: Collected.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday dissolved his entire cabinet following a three-hour meeting at the state secretariat in Amaravati. All the 24 ministers in the cabinet submitted their resignations to the chief minister, who is also the president of the YSR Congress Party, after the cabinet meeting.

The resignation letters of the ministers will be forwarded to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan through a special messenger later in the evening. They are expected to be accepted immediately

Speaking to reporters later, outgoing minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah said the move was in accordance with the with of the chief minister to strengthen the party machinery by assigning key responsibilities to experienced party seniors ahead of the 2024 election. "This decision of the chief minister was happily accepted and welcomed by the entire cabinet," he said.

Outgoing civil supplies minister Kodali Nani said the chief minister would form the new cabinet on April 11. Except five or six ministers of the present cabinet, all the others would be new faces, he said.

Nani further said he would abide by the chief minister's decision and would happily accept whatever role Reddy would assign to him. "I will serve the party as a loyal soldier of Reddy, irrespective of whether I am a minister or not," he said.

Andhra Pradesh / chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

