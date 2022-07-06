Ajmer Dargah man who announced reward on Nupur Sharma's head arrested

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ajmer man Salman Chisti who on Tuesday announced to give away his house and property to reward anyone who beheads former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on the Prophet has been arrested. Police said he is a history-sheeter and it has been found that he had made the video in an inebriated state.

In the video, Salman Chisti, Ajmer Dargah cleric, is heard saying that, "I swear on my god, mother and children…I will give away the house and property to anyone who beheads Nupur Sharma."

Additional superintendent of police Vikas Sangwan told news agency ANI, "It was brought to my notice that Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Dargah shared an objectionable video & FIR was filed. He was nabbed from his house & is being questioned. It seems he was in an inebriated state when the video was made. He is a history-sheeter."

The office of Ajmer Dargah Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has condemned the latest video and said the shrine is a place of communal harmony and the views expressed by the khadim in the video can not be seen as a message from the dargah.

In connection with another provocative speech allegedly delivered at the main gate of the Ajmer Dargah on June 17, four people were arrested recently. That video came into circulation much earlier but the arrests were made following the Udaipur beheading where two Muslim men decapitated a Hindu tailor for a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

A lawyer from Ajmer has, meanwhile, claimed to have received threats on social media with specific 'Udaipur-like beheading'. Lawyer Bhanu Pratap Singh Chauhan said that he had come across a video related to Nupur Sharma's statement on social media where the discussion was on Tipu Sultan. After watching the video, he dropped a comment. The next day he opened YouTube, and he saw a notification where a person named Sohail Syed threatened to behead him, he said.

