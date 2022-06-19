AIMIM chief Owaisi says Nupur Sharma will be brought back in 6-7 months and ‘will possibly be made…’

19 June, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 11:56 am

Owaisi said Nupur Sharma who has been suspended from the BJP will soon be back in a bigger role in the party

BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected
BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Photo: Collected

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said Nupur Sharma who has been suspended from the BJP's primary membership because of her controversial comments on Prophet Muhammad will be made a big leader in the coming six-seven months.

"It is also possible that Nupur Sharma will be made the Delhi CM candidate. Because those who abuse Muslims get big posts in the party," Owaisi said at a public meeting in Hyderabad organised by United Action Forum, demanding the immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for making blasphemous remarks against the Prophet.

At the public meeting, a resolution was adopted to condemn the BJP's failure to act against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal and even "distance itself from objectionable statements." "We condemn the violence meted out to protesting youths while those who uttered the statements go scot-free," another resolution said.

Calling Indian Muslims to self-introspect, "Don't understand Islam from Owaisi. Pick up Quran and read and then you will understand Islam and its love for the Prophet."

"BJP is safeguarding Nupur Sharma and we are requesting the PM and he doesn't speak a word. The first FIR against Nupur Sharma in Hyderabad. I also want to ask the police chief and the chief minister of this state to send police to Delhi and bring Mohatarama (sister Nupur Sharma). You should bring her (Nupur Sharma). What will happen in an FIR? Do something. At least say that you will be going to Delhi to bring her," said Owaisi.

"When someone says anything against PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, Mamata Banerjee, they are arrested but when someone says anything against Prophet, you won't arrest her?" Owaisi said.

Referring to PM Modi's reference to his childhood friend Abbas in his blog post on his mother's 100th birthday, Owaisi said, "Call Abbas bhai and make him hear Owaisi's speech and then ask him whether what I am saying is right or wrong."

Talking about the ongoing Agnipath protest, Owaisi said the youth have come out on the roads because of PM Modi's wrong decision. "How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now," Owaisi asked.

On the UP government's bulldozing action, Owaisi said, "In Allahabad, Prayagraj Afreen Fatima's residence was demolished, why did you demolish? Because her father organised protest. Principles of natural justice are the basic structure of the Constitution. Who will decide? The court will decide if he organised or not. The court will do justice and the court will not punish his wife and children."

 

