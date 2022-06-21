Agnipath: Indian Govt says no change in recruitment process, insists on younger profile

21 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2022, 04:49 pm

Agnipath row: Air Marshal SK Jha said Agniveers are being inducted gradually starting with two per cent in the first year, adding every enrollment in the Indian Air Force will now take place through 'Agniveer Vayu' only

Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the department of military affairs, addresses the media on Tuesday.(ANI)
Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the department of military affairs, addresses the media on Tuesday.(ANI)

The government on Tuesday said there is no change in the recruitment process for Agniveers, recruits of the newly launched Agnipath scheme that sparked widespread protests, mostly by defence aspirants.

In the second tri-services briefing since Sunday, Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the department of military affairs, said, "The regimental process will be unchanged. We will take an undertaking and aspirants have to submit pledge that they were not involved in any arson or vandalism.

Lt Gen Puri further said several committees on defence reforms recommend younger profile for armed forces and the Agnipath scheme helps bring about that change in the defence forces.

He said the Agnipath scheme balances three things, first youthful profile of the armed forces, technically savvy and adaptable people joining the Army, third makes the individual future-ready. "We need the best for the country's security," he added.

"No other country in the world has the demographic dividend as that of India. Fifty per cent of our youth is under the age group of 25 years. The Army should make the most of it. We have to be reflective of this demographic dividend," Lt Gen Anil Puri said.

"This is a matter of the security of our nation. Someone spread the rumour that old-timers of the Army will be sent to the Agniveer scheme. This is proven to be a fake information."

Air Marshal SK Jha said Agniveers are being inducted gradually starting with twi per cent in the first year. "The numbers will go nearly 6,000 in the fifth year and will be around 9,000-10,000 in the 10th year... Every enrollment in the Indian Air Force will now take place through 'Agniveer Vayu' only." 

 

