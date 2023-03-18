Agartala-Bangladesh-Kolkata railway route set to go into operation this year

South Asia

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 09:26 am

Agartala-Bangladesh-Kolkata railway route set to go into operation this year

Indian Union Minister of State for Social Empowerment and Justice, Pratima Bhoumik, met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday (17 March) in New Delhi where he assured that the route connecting Agartala with Kolkata via Bangladesh will be commissioned this year, The Indian Express reports citing a statement from Bhoumik's office.

The proposed 15-km Agartala-Akhaura railway will connect India's Agartala and Bangladesh's Akhaura via an international immigration station at Nischintapur along the Indo-Bangla border.

Upon completion, the project is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, from 31 hours to just 10 hours.

The proposal for the Agartala-Akhaura railway project was made in 2010 and an MoU was signed by India and Bangladesh in 2013 to begin construction.

The project was due for completion in 2020 but got delayed because of land acquisition issues and Covid-19.

Railway / Bangladesh-India

