Agartala-Akhaura railline to be completed by September 2022

South Asia

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 01:41 pm

Related News

Agartala-Akhaura railline to be completed by September 2022

The project was taken up in 2013 after the two countries inked a memorandum

TBS Report
14 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 01:41 pm
Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The 15.6-km-long Agartala-Akhaura railway line between India's North-East and Bangladesh is going to be completed by the end of September 2022.

J S Lakra,divisional manager of Northeast Frontier Railway said, "I visited the Nischintapur area on Friday and I was happy to see the kind of work being undertaken for the project. It is likely to be completed by September next year," reports The Economic Times.

The project was taken up in 2013 after the two countries inked a memorandum.

He also said that goods will be shipped from one country to another via the network, and later people, too, can avail the service to travel.

The Agartala-Akhaura railway line, once inaugurated, is expected to give trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh a desired boost.

IRCON International Ltd -- formerly Indian Railway Construction Limited -- has been assigned the task of constructing the line on both sides of the border.

After completion of work, India's northeast would not just be connected with Bangladesh via the railway network, but the region will also have easier access to Chittagong sea port in the neighbouring country, another official said.

The railway link will connect Gangasagar under Akhaura sub-division of Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh with Nischintapur in India here, and from there to Agartala station.

Nischintapur has a transhipment yard, the first in the northeast region, and the passengers coming from Bangladesh would be de-boarded there. The incoming goods will also be offloaded at Nischintapur.

Work on the Indian side is almost complete. On the Bangladesh side, construction has resumed after a long gap due to COVID-19 lockdown, an official of IRCON International Ltd told PTI.

The Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) is bearing the cost for laying the 5.46-km-long track on the Indian side, and the expenses of setting up the 10.6-km-long stretch in Bangladesh is being borne by the Ministry of External Affairs, the official said.

"Cost and time would be saved in ferrying goods and heavy machinery between the northeast and abroad using the Bangladesh's railway network and ports as stakeholders won't need not travel via Kolkata anymore," he added.

Top News / World+Biz

September / rail line / Akhaura-Agartala rail link

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

19h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

19h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

19h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub