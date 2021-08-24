Women should stay at home for now, for their safety: Taliban at second press conference

Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday evening held a press conference on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

It is the second Taliban press conference since the group took over Afghan capital Kabul, reports the CGTN News.

The Taliban said they had not agreed to an extension of the August 31 deadline set by the United States to pull out of Afghanistan and that they wanted all evacuations to end by that date.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the crowds of Afghans thronging Kabul airport seeking a flight out of the country could go home.

"We guarantee their security," he told the news conference. He also said there was no list of people targeted for reprisals.

"We have forgotten everything in the past," he said.

He said life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remains a problem. Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

Mujahid said he is "not aware" of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place. An official says the director of the US agency met with the Taliban's top political leader in Kabul on Monday.

Afghans are "no longer allowed to go to Kabul airport," Mujahid said.

But he said the US had kept on inviting people to the airport to board planes.

"We ask the Americans, don't encourage Afghans to leave... We need their talent," he said.

He added that Afghan media outlets were now working again, as were hospitals, schools, university and local government.

The Taliban spokesperson suggests that women will not be permanently prevented from going to work, saying: "It's currently for their benefit to prevent any ill-treatment."

He added that the authorities are trying to come up with a procedure so they can return He said women should stay at home for now, claiming they have not been removed from their jobs and their salaries will be paid.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said he does not think that the 31 August deadline for evacuations from Kabul will be extended. Responding to a question from the BBC, he said the Taliban want all foreign nationals evacuated by the 31 August deadline, adding they are "not in favour" of allowing Afghans to leave.

He said foreign embassies have been assured of their security, and urges them not to close or stop work

When asked about Turkey, Mujahid said that, "We want good relations with Turkey."