Afghans can leave after 31 August with proper visas - Taliban

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 07:10 pm

"We are not putting hurdles in their way if they have a passport issued - they can go on commercial flights at any time. We want them to stay in the country but if they intend to go, they can... if they have the proper documents," Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said

File photo of Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen | Photo Credits: Dimitar Dilkoff via AFP
The Taliban are urging Afghan people to stay and rebuild their country but will not stand in the way of those who want to leave, if they have the correct documentation, the group's spokesman has said.

Suhail Shaheen said people could still leave on commercial flights after the deadline for foreign troops to leave by 31 August, reports the BBC.

 "We are not putting hurdles in their way if they have a passport issued - they can go on commercial flights at any time. We want them to stay in the country but if they intend to go, they can... if they have the proper documents," he said.

But he stressed there would be "consequences" if the foreign forces stayed beyond 31 August.

He did not elaborate on what this would mean, saying only that the Taliban leadership would decide.

 

