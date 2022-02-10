Afghanistan’s biggest stock market closed in Kabul

Money exchangers of Afghanistan's biggest stock market, based in Kabul went on strike on Tuesdayand closed the market after the Central Bank of Afghanistan orders money exchangers for renewal of licences.

The money exchangers in a press conference said that the conditions are unjust and will impact their activities., reported The Khaama Press.

As per the new conditions of the central bank of Afghanistan-Da Afghanistan Bank, the money exchangers are obliged to renew their licenses lest they won't be allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, money exchangers of the market say that a colleague of theirs was kidnapped in PD12 of Kabul on Sunday and is still missing.

It comes as the local currency-Afghani- devalued against the US dollar led to rise in the prices of food items.

One dollar had depreciated to 88 Afghani while the price was 96 on Tuesday.