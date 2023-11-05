Afghanistan opium poppy supply plummets 95% after Taliban ban

South Asia

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 12:11 pm

Related News

Afghanistan opium poppy supply plummets 95% after Taliban ban

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said opium cultivation fell throughout the country to just 10,800 hectares (26,700 acres) in 2023 from 233,000 hectares the previous year, slashing supply by 95% to 333 tons

Reuters
05 November, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 12:11 pm
An Afghan man walks through a poppy field in the Gereshk district of Helmand province, Afghanistan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abdul Malik/File Photo
An Afghan man walks through a poppy field in the Gereshk district of Helmand province, Afghanistan April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abdul Malik/File Photo

Opium poppy production in Afghanistan, previously the world's top supplier, has plummeted since the Taliban administration banned the cultivation of narcotics last year, a United Nations report said on Sunday.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said opium cultivation fell throughout the country to just 10,800 hectares (26,700 acres) in 2023 from 233,000 hectares the previous year, slashing supply by 95% to 333 tons.

This was putting pressure on farmers in the war-torn country, where most people depend on agriculture and the value of poppy exports had at times outstripped the value of all formal exported goods, UNODC said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sharp decline could have major consequences for the economy in a country where around two-thirds of the population are already in need of humanitarian aid, the report said.

"Over the coming months Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment in sustainable livelihoods to provide Afghan farmers with opportunities away from opium," Ghada Waly, the executive director of UNODC, said in a statement.

"This presents a real opportunity to build towards long-term results against the illicit opium market and the damage it causes both locally and globally."

The huge contraction in supply from Afghanistan - estimated to supply around 80% of the world's illegal opium - could eventually lead to a drop in opium use internationally, but it also risked escalating the global use of alternatives such as fentanyl or synthetic opioids, the UNODC said.

The Taliban's supreme spiritual leader banned the cultivation of narcotics in April 2022, and the interior ministry said it would destroy any remaining crops. During their previous rule, the Taliban in 2000 banned poppy cultivation as they sought international legitimacy but faced popular a backlash, according to experts.

Many of the provinces where the Taliban has historically had high levels of support, such as southern Helmand, have a large concentration of opium poppy cultivation. The UNODC said many farmers had switched to growing wheat but that this earned significantly less than poppy.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Taliban / Opium

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

5h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

4h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

16h | TBS World
Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

Fabulous records of Lionel Messi in football

15h | TBS SPORTS
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

20h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

17h | TBS World