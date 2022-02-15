Afghanistan forced to 'reconsider' policy towards US if assets not freed: Taliban

BSS/AFP
15 February, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 02:30 pm

Afghan men enjoy the general view of the city from the top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Afghan men enjoy the general view of the city from the top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Afghanistan will be forced to reconsider its policy towards the United States unless Washington reverses a decision to freeze part of the country's assets as compensation for victims of the September 11 attacks, the Taliban said Monday.
 
"The 9/11 attacks had nothing to do with Afghanistan. If the United States does not deviate from its position and continues its provocative actions, the Islamic Emirate will also be forced to reconsider its policy towards the country," the Taliban deputy spokesman said in a statement posted to Twitter.
 
Last Friday US President Joe Biden seized $7 billion in assets belonging to the previous Afghan government, aiming to split the funds between victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and desperately needed aid for post-war Afghanistan.

The move drew an angry response from the country's new Taliban leaders, which branded the seizure a "theft" and a sign of US "moral decay."
 
On Monday they went further, saying: "Any misappropriation of the property of the Afghan people under the pretext of this incident is a clear violation of the agreement reached with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," the Taliban's name for the country.
 

