Afghanistan: 3 foreign NGOs stop work over Taliban women ban

South Asia

Deutsche Welle
25 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 07:10 pm

Related News

Afghanistan: 3 foreign NGOs stop work over Taliban women ban

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they could not resume their work without women staff. The Taliban had ordered all nongovernmental organizations to suspend their female employees

Deutsche Welle
25 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 07:10 pm
Afghan women wait to receive free wheat donated by the Afghan government during a quarantine, amid concerns about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Kabul, Afghanistan April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Afghan women wait to receive free wheat donated by the Afghan government during a quarantine, amid concerns about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Kabul, Afghanistan April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Three foreign aid groups announced on Sunday that they were suspending their work in Afghanistan after the Taliban ordered nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) to ban women from working. 

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and CARE said they could not operate without women in their workforce. 

"Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programs, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan," the three aid groups said in a joint statement. 

Accepted leadership of the party considering the volatile global economy: PM Hasina

What is the Taliban's order?
On Saturday, the Taliban said female NGO employees were not allowed to work because some had not adhered to a strict interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

The decision is the latest in a string of restrictions that Afghanistan's hardline Islamist rulers have imposed since they seized power in August 2021. 

It came less than a week after the Taliban banned women from attending universities.

The Taliban's crackdown on women's rights has contributed to hampering their administration's efforts to gain international recognition, which could help lift sanctions and bring in much-needed aid amid the deteriorating state of the Afghan economy.

Ban sparks international backlash 
The UN condemned the ban. It said excluding women "systematically from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backward, jeopardizing efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged the international community to take a stand against the Taliban's latest restrictions on women's freedoms. 

"Those who exclude women and young girls from work, from education and from public life not only ruin their country," Baerbock wrote on Twitter on Sunday.     

She added, "We will try to get a clear reaction from the international community," and noted, "Sexist persecution can constitute a crime against humanity." 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the decision would be "devastating" to Afghans as it would "disrupt vital and lifesaving assistance to millions."

 

Top News / World+Biz

Afghanistan / NGO / women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emdad Hoque. Sketch: TBS

Emdad Hoque: The man who wore his 'mission' on his sleeve

6h | Mode
Aneeka Bushra’s never-ending experiments and fusion looks have made her a standout. Photo: Courtesy

Splendor by Aneeka Bushra: Where brides embrace fantasy, tradition and their natural beauty

9h | Mode
There was the imagination at play --- of hundreds of Christmas trees lighting up the cold, desolate streets of the world. Photo: Reuters

On Christmas, that Shining City on the Hill...

10h | Panorama
These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

These books will restore financial common sense in 2023

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

Hope for a conflict-free world at Christmas

50m | TBS Today
Will Russia-Ukraine war end in new year?

Will Russia-Ukraine war end in new year?

1h | TBS Current Affairs
Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

Local wells show promise, may greatly reduce costly spot LNG dependence

2h | TBS Insight
World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

World’s The biggest goldfish caught!

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

5
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain