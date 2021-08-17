Afghan vice president Saleh says on Twitter he is legitimate caretaker president

Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter on Tuesday he is in Afghanistan and is the "legitimate caretaker president".

Clarity: As per d constitution of Afg, in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President the FVP becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate care taker President. Am reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 17, 2021

Saleh had said after a security meeting chaired by then President Ashraf Ghani last week that he was proud of the armed forces and the government would do all it could to strengthen resistance to the Taliban.