Afghan resistance leader promises ‘no surrender’

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 06:37 pm

Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley north of Kabul along with former vice-president Amrullah Saleh

Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan&#039;s slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, waves as he arrives to attend a gathering in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan's slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, waves as he arrives to attend a gathering in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The leader of a resistance movement to the Taliban has promised to never surrender but is open to negotiations with the new rulers of Afghanistan, according to an interview published by Paris Match.

Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley north of Kabul along with former vice-president Amrullah Saleh, reports the Al Jazeera.

"I would prefer to die than to surrender," Massoud told French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy in his first interview since the Taliban took over Kabul.

"I'm the son of Ahmad Chah Massoud. Surrender is not a word in my vocabulary."

