Afghan resistance leader calls for national uprising

South Asia

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:02 pm

Related News

Afghan resistance leader calls for national uprising

In an audio recording shared on social media, Massoud called for a national uprising against the Taliban

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:02 pm
Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan&#039;s slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, waves as he arrives to attend a gathering in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan's slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, waves as he arrives to attend a gathering in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The leader of the Afghan resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley, Ahmad Massoud has called for national uprising against the Taliban.

In an audio recording shared on social media, Massoud called for a national uprising against the Taliban.

He said the militants attacked his forces, ignoring requests from religious clerics, and also that some of his own family members were killed on Sunday, reports the BBC.

In the nearly 19-minute recording, Massoud said he blamed the international community for legitimising the Taliban and giving them military and political confidence.

Resistance forces were still present in Panjshir and would continue to fight the Taliban, he said; which contradicts the militant's claim to have seized control of the Panjshir Valley.

Massoud is a 32-year-old King's College London and Sandhurst Military Academy graduate. His father was known as the "Lion of Panjshir". He held off the Soviet invasion in the 1980s, but went on to keep the Taliban out in the 1990s, only to be killed by assassins two days before 9/11.

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Afghanistan / Ahmed Massoud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

23h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

23h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

23h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places