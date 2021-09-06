Afghan resistance leader calls for national uprising

Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan's slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, waves as he arrives to attend a gathering in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

The leader of the Afghan resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley, Ahmad Massoud has called for national uprising against the Taliban.

In an audio recording shared on social media, Massoud called for a national uprising against the Taliban.

He said the militants attacked his forces, ignoring requests from religious clerics, and also that some of his own family members were killed on Sunday, reports the BBC.

In the nearly 19-minute recording, Massoud said he blamed the international community for legitimising the Taliban and giving them military and political confidence.

Resistance forces were still present in Panjshir and would continue to fight the Taliban, he said; which contradicts the militant's claim to have seized control of the Panjshir Valley.

Massoud is a 32-year-old King's College London and Sandhurst Military Academy graduate. His father was known as the "Lion of Panjshir". He held off the Soviet invasion in the 1980s, but went on to keep the Taliban out in the 1990s, only to be killed by assassins two days before 9/11.