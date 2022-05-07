Afghan resistance front resume fight in Panjshir, claims gains in two Afghanistan districts

TBS Report
07 May, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 04:24 pm

The operation has killed 13 Taliban fighters, and Ahmadi claims that five of their armored vehicles have been destroyed

An anti-Taliban machine-gunner in Panjshir on Thursday. Picture: AFP
The Resistance Front of Afghanistan, led by Ahmad Massoud and former Afghan first vice president Amrullah Saleh, claims that operations in Panjshir have resumed, with their first operation claiming sections of the province.

The Resistance Front's spokesman, Sibghatullah Ahmadi, tweeted last night, 7 May , that the districts of AbdullahKhel and Abshar, with the exception of their centers, had fallen to the Front, reports Khaama Press.

He also labeled all of the Resistance Front's held territories as crucial and strategic, noting that the district centers were under siege and that the Taliban had asked more time to surrender.

The operation was carried out as the Taliban Red Unit was conducting house-to-house searches in the two districts, according to the spokesman for the Resistance Front.

The operation has killed 13 Taliban fighters, and Ahmadi claims that five of their armored vehicles have been destroyed.

Mr. Ahmadi further said that the Resistance Front forces had also taken control of the Doab checkpoint. Nine Taliban members were killed and six others were injured during this phase of the liberation operation.

Former Taliban security chief for Panjshir province Abdul Hamid Khorasani has dismissed the Resistance Front's assertion as a fabrication.

 

