Afghan government offers the Taliban ‘share in power’

The Afghan government has offered the Taliban a share in power so long as the rising violence in the country comes to a halt.

The development, which was also reported in Afghanistan's local media on Thursday, came as the armed group seized Ghazni, the 10th provincial capital to be captured in a week. reports the Al Jazeera citing a government source.

According to the source, the offer was presented to the Taliban indirectly through Qatar, which hosts the Taliban's political office and the continuing Afghan peace talks.

However, the presidential palace in Kabul did not confirm the development, saying there has been no change in its plan while the peace talks are being held in Qatar's capital, Doha.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, is meeting with officials from the United States, China, Russia and Afghanistan's regional neighbours in Doha.

Meanwhile, fighting is raging in Lashkar Gah, one of Afghanistan's largest cities in the Taliban heartland of Helmand province.

The Lashkar Gah regional police headquarters were taken by the armed group, with some police officers surrendering to the fighters and others retreating to the nearby governor's office still held by government forces.