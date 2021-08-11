Afghan finance minister quits, leaves country as Taliban advance

South Asia

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 05:29 pm

Afghan finance minister quits, leaves country as Taliban advance

Payenda has “resigned and left the country because Afghanistan is grappling with declining revenues after the takeover of the custom posts,” Finance Ministry spokesman Mohammad Rafi Tabe said

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 05:29 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Afghanistan's acting finance minister Khalid Payenda has resigned and left the country after the Taliban captured key customs posts bleeding the administration of revenue, reinforcing the government's isolation as the militants make swift gains.

Payenda has "resigned and left the country because Afghanistan is grappling with declining revenues after the takeover of the custom posts," Finance Ministry spokesman Mohammad Rafi Tabe said in a phone interview Wednesday, reports Bloomberg. 

"The deteriorating security situation" and traveling to be with his ailing wife abroad, were the other reasons Tabe gave.

Taliban has captured nine provincial capitals in Afghanistan since Friday, including Faizabad, Farah, Pul-e-Khumri, Sar-e-Pul, Sheberghan, Aybak, Kunduz, Taluqan and Zaranj.

The group has already gained vast parts of rural Afghanistan since launching a series of offensives in May to coincide with the start of the final withdrawal of foreign forces.

