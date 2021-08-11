Afghan army chief replaced as Taliban seize more cities

An Afghan National Army soldier stands guard at a check post near Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghanistan has replaced its army chief, as Taliban militants continue to make rapid advances.

The removal of the country's army chief, General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, was confirmed on Wednesday. He had only been in the post since June, reports the BBC.

The insurgents have now taken control of nine of the 34 provincial capitals.

In their latest offensive, the Taliban had entered the centre of the city of Ghazni, where heavy fighting has erupted.

President Ashraf Ghani earlier flew to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif - traditionally an anti-Taliban bastion - to try to rally pro-government forces.

His successor will have to deal with escalating violence across the country, as the Taliban continue their offensive now that foreign troops have all but withdrawn.