Advocates welcome Taliban decree barring forced marriages but call for more

South Asia

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 11:25 am

Related News

Advocates welcome Taliban decree barring forced marriages but call for more

The international community, who have frozen billions of dollars in funds for Afghanistan, has made women's and human rights a key element of any future engagement with Afghanistan

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 11:25 am
Afghan Ambassador to the United States Roya Rahmani speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, US, February 8, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Afghan Ambassador to the United States Roya Rahmani speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, US, February 8, 2019. Photo :Reuters

A decree released by the Taliban barring forced marriage was a major step forward, two leading Afghan women said on Friday, but questions remained about whether the hardline Islamist group would extend women's rights around work and education.

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Friday released a decree which said women should not be considered "property" and must consent to marriage.

"This is big, this is huge ... if it is done as it is supposed to be, this is the first time they have come up with a decree like this," said Mahbouba Seraj, the executive director of the Afghan Women's Skills Development Center speaking from Kabul on a Reuters Next conference panel on Friday.

The international community, who have frozen billions of dollars in funds for Afghanistan, has made women's and human rights a key element of any future engagement with Afghanistan.

Seraj said that even before the Taliban took over the country on Aug. 15, Afghan politicians had struggled to form such a clear policy on women's rights around marriage.

"Now what we have to do as the women of this country is we should make sure this actually takes place and gets implemented," said Seraj, whose shelter is a refuge for vulnerable women.

Roya Rahmani, the former ambassador for Afghanistan to the United States, echoed her optimism and added that it was likely partly an attempt to smooth over international fears over the group's track record on women's rights as the Taliban administration seeks to get in funding released.

"An amazing thing if it does get implemented," Rahmani told the Reuters Next panel, adding details such as who would ensure that girls' consent was not coerced by family members would be key.

"It's a very smart move on the part of Taliban at this point because one of the (pieces of) news that is attracting the West's attention is the fact little girls are being sold as property to others in order to feed the rest of the family," she said.

MUSIC 'FADED OUT'

During its previous rule from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned women from leaving the house without a male relative and full face and head covering and girls from receiving education, coerced men to grow beards and barred the playing of music.

The group say they have changed but many women, advocates and officials remain sceptical.

International governments have frozen billions of dollars in central bank reserves and cut off development funding for Afghanistan, plunging the heavily aid-dependent economy into crisis and leaving economists and aid groups warning of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Seraj said the Taliban now needed to go further, calling for the group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to release more rules to clarifying women's rights to access public spaces.

"What I am really waiting to hear next from the same group, from the same person is for him to send the decree regarding the education and right of work for the women of Afghanistan, that would be absolutely phenomenal," she said.

Also speaking on the panel, Ahmad Sarmast, the founder and director of Afghanistan National Institute of Music, cautioned that the Taliban had shown few signs of change when it came to allowing the arts and freedom of expression.

As he facilitated hundreds of students and their families to flee the country and escaped himself to Portugal, the Taliban shuttered his institute and other music and arts faculties in the country.

Though the group had not issued their policy on music, he said he was in contact with many Afghan musicians who had hidden their instruments and were living in fear.

"There's not an official decree banning music or music education but the practice is here," he said," he said. "Music has faded out of the air of Afghanistan."

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban / Marriage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

3h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

23h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1d | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'