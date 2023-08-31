Adani Group rejects 'hidden foreign investors' allegations

South Asia

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:59 am

Related News

Adani Group rejects 'hidden foreign investors' allegations

Adani Group said the allegations are recycled and another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests to revive the meritless Hindenburg report

Hindustan Times
31 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 10:59 am
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The Adani Group rejected the allegations of hidden foreign investors levelled by OCCRP, funded by George Soros, and called them recycled allegations which are 'another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report'. In a detailed media statement, in which the group categorically denied the allegations, it said that these claims are based on closed cases from a decade ago when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probed allegations of over invoicing, transfer of funds abroad, related party transactions and investments through FPIs.

Here is the full statement issued by the Adani Group

We categorically reject these recycled allegations. These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report. In fact, this was anticipated, as was reported by the media last week.

These claims are based on closed cases from a decade ago when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) probed allegations of over invoicing, transfer of funds abroad, related party transactions and investments through FPIs. An independent adjudicating authority and an appellate tribunal had both confirmed that there was no over-valuation and that the transactions were in accordance with applicable law. The matter attained finality in March 2023 when the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India ruled in our favour. Clearly, since there was no over-valuation, there is no relevance or foundation for these allegations on transfer of funds.

Adani family's partners used 'opaque' funds to invest in its stocks

Notably, these FPIs are already part of the investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). As per the Expert Committee appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, there is no evidence of any breach of the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements or manipulation of stock prices.

It is unfortunate that these publications, which sent us queries, chose not to carry our response in full.

These attempts are aimed at, inter alia, generating profits by driving down our stock prices and these short sellers are under investigation by various authorities. As the Hon'ble Supreme Court and SEBI are overseeing these matters, it is vital to respect the ongoing regulatory process.

We have complete faith in the due process of law and remain confident of the quality of our disclosures and corporate governance standards. In light of these facts, the timing of these news reports is suspicious, mischievous and malicious - and we reject these reports in their entirety.

Hindenburg 2.0: What are the latest allegations against Adani Group?

Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project published an article claiming that millions of dollars were invested in some publicly traded stocks of Adani Group via "opaque" Mauritius funds that "obscured" involvement of alleged business partners of the Adani family. In a statement to OCCRP, Adani Group said the Mauritius funds investigated by reporters had already been named in the Hindenburg report and the "allegations are not only baseless and unsubstantiated but are rehashed from Hindenburg's allegations."

Top News / World+Biz

Adani Group / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

1h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

6h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

6h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

2h | TBS World
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

7h | TBS World
Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

20h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank