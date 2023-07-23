9 killed amid heavy rain in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; emergency declared in Chitral

South Asia

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 06:00 pm

Related News

9 killed amid heavy rain in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; emergency declared in Chitral

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, several areas of the country are likely to continue to receive rain until 26 July

TBS Report
23 July, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Photo: Dawn
Photo: Dawn

At least nine people were killed amid heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the last 24 hours while an emergency was declared in the province's Lower and Upper Chitral districts till 15 August.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, several areas of the country are likely to continue to receive rain until 26 July.

Heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms lashed parts of the province on Saturday, triggering landslides and destroying infrastructure, reports the Dawn.

The rain continued throughout the day, resulting in large-scale devastation and triggered flash floods in Chitral.

According to the KP's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), nine people had died over the last 24 hours, including two in Swat, two in Battagram, four in Mansehra and one in Buner.

The report further said seven people had been injured, including three in Swat, three in Battagram and one in Mansehra.

The PDMA said nine houses had been fully damaged while 67 were partially damaged.

Separately, a notification issued by the Pakistani Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department said the deputy commissioners of both districts had requested for an "emergency" to be declared in order to enable them to "launch immediate rescue and relief activities".

Therefore, the provincial government declared a rain emergency in the two districts with immediate effect, adding that it would remain in place till August 15 "for provision of relief [and] restoration of damaged communication network and water supply".

Meanwhile, KP Interim Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan directed the relief department and the district administration to remain on "high alert".

He directed authorities to immediately launch relief and rescue activities and to ensure that aid was provided to the affectees.

The chief minister also ordered for the affected people to be moved to safer locations and asserted that the provincial government would help them "in every possible way".

Separately, four people of the same family lost their lives while one was injured in a landslide in Gilgit Baltistan's Skardu district, police said.

Meanwhile, following rainfall in several areas of Balochistan, the PDMA provided relief items to the people in Basima and Patak areas of the province's Washuk district.

Balochistan PDMA Director General (DG) Jahanzeb Khan told Dawn.com that the authority had started relief efforts immediately after receiving directives from Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and provincial Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove.

He elaborated that the relief items contained food, tents, blankets, utensils and other items of need, adding that all the items were handed over to the deputy commissioner of the affected area.

Separately, rainfall in Balochistan's Kacchi district had also led to "very high" flood waters on the Pinjira Causeway, suspending traffic in both directions, National Highway Authority (NHA) General Manager Agha Inayat said.

Top News

Pakistan / rain / Emergency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

6h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

7h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

55m | TBS Stories
"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

2h | TBS Face to Face
Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

5h | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price