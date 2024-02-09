87% of Pakistani voters trust electoral process as 'free and fair': Gallup

A significant majority of 87% voters trusted the electoral process as "free and fair" as Pakistan goes to election on 8 February, according to an election day survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan.

A similar figure was found in the General Election 2018.

The survey ran across all four provinces finds that the majority of a random sample of voters perceived that the polling staff was impartial on the election day, reports The News.

Eight in 10 voters opposed a coalition government and four in 10 voters wanted the government to focus on economic, human capital, energy and infrastructure reforms, showing a 23% increase since GE-2018.

Voters were asked whether the NA candidate they voted for was from their 'biradari' or clan. In response, 48% said 'biradari' decided about their vote, while 52% said they ignored the biradari factor.

Six percent more voters in GE-2024 than in GE-2018 believed that their vote would help improve the condition of the country. Voters expressed a combination of hope and despair on different aspects of the electoral process.

Some 91% were confident their vote could make a difference.

The share of voters seeking morality saw a rise of 7% since the last elections.

To another question, 8 in 10 voters said they were against a coalition government. However, 17% of voters favoured a coalition government.

To yet another question, four in 10 voters said they wanted the government to focus on economic, human capital, energy and infrastructure reforms, showing their increase by 23pc since GE-2013.

Voters were also asked what would be their first advice to the new government. Sixteen percent said "make Pakistan a modern and powerful country", 25pc "protect the faith and values of Muslims", 19% "give opportunity to educated people to make the government instead of powerful families", and 40% "provide electricity, roads, education, health facilities and employment to the public".