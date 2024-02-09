87% of Pakistani voters trust electoral process as 'free and fair': Gallup

South Asia

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 05:38 pm

Related News

87% of Pakistani voters trust electoral process as 'free and fair': Gallup

8 in 10 voters said they were against a coalition government. 

TBS Report
09 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 05:38 pm
Polling officers count ballot papers during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Polling officers count ballot papers during the general election in Karachi, Pakistan February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A significant majority of 87% voters trusted the electoral process as "free and fair" as Pakistan goes to election on 8 February, according to an election day survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan. 

A similar figure was found in the General Election 2018.

The survey ran across all four provinces finds that the majority of a random sample of voters perceived that the polling staff was impartial on the election day, reports The News.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Eight in 10 voters opposed a coalition government and four in 10 voters wanted the government to focus on economic, human capital, energy and infrastructure reforms, showing a 23% increase since GE-2018.

Voters were asked whether the NA candidate they voted for was from their 'biradari' or clan. In response, 48% said 'biradari' decided about their vote, while 52% said they ignored the biradari factor.

Six percent more voters in GE-2024 than in GE-2018 believed that their vote would help improve the condition of the country. Voters expressed a combination of hope and despair on different aspects of the electoral process. 

Some 91% were confident their vote could make a difference.

The share of voters seeking morality saw a rise of 7% since the last elections.

To another question, 8 in 10 voters said they were against a coalition government. However, 17% of voters favoured a coalition government.

To yet another question, four in 10 voters said they wanted the government to focus on economic, human capital, energy and infrastructure reforms, showing their increase by 23pc since GE-2013.

Voters were also asked what would be their first advice to the new government. Sixteen percent said "make Pakistan a modern and powerful country", 25pc "protect the faith and values of Muslims", 19% "give opportunity to educated people to make the government instead of powerful families", and 40% "provide electricity, roads, education, health facilities and employment to the public".

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Far from being a choice based on mere frivolity or even necessity, hair colour lets us define our identities like nothing else. Photo: Barberette

Funky fuschia or muted maroon? The best hair salons in Dhaka to dye your hair

5h | Mode
The ultimate goal is to create a full-fledged sports academy, which will ensure the permanent rehabilitation of street children. Photo: Courtesy

From the streets to the field: A sports academy that lets street children dream big

11h | Panorama
Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

1d | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

21h | Videos
Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

Trolleymen are on call 24 hours a day, as emergency staff

2h | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

22h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

1d | Videos