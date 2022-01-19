82 truckers found with fake driving licences at Bangladesh border: BSF

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 08:56 am

Related News

82 truckers found with fake driving licences at Bangladesh border: BSF

BSF has also informed Bangaon Transport Association across the border to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that the security and interests of the two nations are not compromised.

Hindustan Times
19 January, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 08:56 am
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. Photo: PTI via New Indian Express
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. Photo: PTI via New Indian Express

The Border Security Force found at least 82 drivers using fake driving licences to ply trucks to and from Bangladesh at Petrapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) in West Bengal over the last two days -- a significant security issue in a sensitive area.

According to BSF spokesperson Krishna Rao, the Customs department and Land Port Authority of India have been informed that drivers operating on fake licences cannot be allowed to operate across the border. A police case is being registered by the force to investigate the "larger conspiracy", Rao added.

The border-guarding force received inputs about a few drivers being involved in transborder crimes such as smuggling of gold, cough syrup, drugs etc while engaged in export and import of goods between India and Bangladesh, following which surprise checks were carried at the Petrapole ICP on January 16 and 17, said Rao.

On Sunday, BSF found 52 fake driving licences and another 30 the following day. A BSF spokesperson said all 82 fake driving licences have been handed over to the Customs.

"The concerned authorities of Customs and Land Port Authority of India were told that BSF cannot allow those trucks to go to Bangladesh whose drivers are found in the possession of a fake driving licence," Rao said.

Rao added, "No driver with a fake driving licence can be allowed to ply the trucks to Bangladesh at any cost. These drivers obtain fake car passes from the customs department using their driving licences."

To ensure smooth trade between India and Bangladesh, BSF has also informed Bangaon Transport Association across the border to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that the security and interests of the two nations are not compromised.

Petrapole ICP is the largest land port in South Asia, located along the international border between India and Bangladesh, about 80 km from Kolkata. Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is an important land border crossing for both the countries in terms of trade and passenger movement and nearly 30% of land-based trade between India and Bangladesh takes place there.

Since it was operationalised in February 2016, the Petrapole ICP has witnessed an increase in passenger movement, with an average of 2.2 million people crossing the border post on either side each year.

Detailing the reasons why the BSF has decided to beef up security at Petrapole, the spokesperson said the force seized smuggled gold worth around ₹1.4 crore from a transporter while he was trying to escape on a bike on January 4. The gold was smuggled from Bangladesh by concealing it in a truck.

On July 19 last year, gold worth ₹1.71 crore was seized from an Indian driver coming from Bangladesh. Days later on August 21, Saudi riyal worth ₹1.68 crore was recovered from an empty Indian truck returning from Bangladesh after unloading export goods.

Acting on an intelligence input, BSF seized 50 kg of marijuana from an Indian truck on January 9 this year besides several seizures of illegal items including narcotics in last few months.

Rao said that "in all these illegal activities, roles of Indian transporters, labourers, drivers, helpers and different agents and sub-agents have been established".

"It is also worth mentioning that sometimes, drivers with fake driving licences tend to meet road accidents. Even BSF lost the life of one of its jawans when he was overrun by a truck driver in October last year. Therefore, it is necessary that BSF check the validity of the driving licence."

Top News / World+Biz

BSF / Bangladesh-India border / Driving licence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

45m | Panorama
Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

20h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

22h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

15h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

15h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

15h | Videos
Last Road Of The World

Last Road Of The World

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant