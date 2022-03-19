8 cyclones have formed over 129 years in March, only 2 crossed coasts: IMD

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 09:33 am

Related News

8 cyclones have formed over 129 years in March, only 2 crossed coasts: IMD

Cyclones normally form during the pre-monsoon months over the north Indian Ocean between April and May

Hindustan Times
19 March, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 09:33 am
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Between 1891 and 2020, only eight cyclones have been formed in March, including two in the Arabian Sea and six in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Of the eight, six dissipated over sea and one crossed the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm in 1926. Another crossed Sri Lanka in 1907.

Cyclones normally form during the pre-monsoon months over the north Indian Ocean between April and May. "Climatologically March is not cyclone season. It is April and May. The ocean is cooler in March and solar insolation is not very high. In March, westerly systems are predominant in the northern parts of the country and easterly waves are predominant over the Peninsular region," said an IMD official.

According to IMD's experimental pre-genesis intensity forecast and wind distribution track, the low-pressure area (LPA) over Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression on March 20 and cyclone Asani on March 21.

Initially, the LPA is likely to travel east-north-eastwards till March 19 morning. It will move northwards along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands till March 20, north-north-eastwards, and reach near Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts around March 22 morning. The maximum impact of Asani is expected in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. "We are not issuing any forecast for landfall as of now. It is likely to move towards Myanmar/Bangladesh coasts but we have to watch," the official said.

The part of the Bay of Bengal, where the LPA has formed, is warmer than normal with a sea surface temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius, according to Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies.

On March 21, gale winds at 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east-central Bay of Bengal, and adjoining the south-east Bay of Bengal. Gale winds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are likely over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the north-east Bay of Bengal, and along and off south-east Bangladesh and North Myanmar coasts on March 22. Squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over the North Andaman Islands, the North Andaman Sea, and the south-east Bay of Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the Nicobar Islands on March 19. Six to nine-meter waves are expected over the Andaman Sea, south-east and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal on March 21. Sea is likely to be high over the east-central and adjoining south-east and the north-east Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea on March 22.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea between March 17 to 22. A suspension of offshore activities has been advised for March 20 and 22. Air traffic also needs to be regulated on March 20 and 21, IMD said.

"If the forecast materialises, Tropical #CycloneAsani will become the first-ever tropical cyclone to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March. Not a single tropical cyclone has hit the region in March in at least 132 years," tweeted Akshay Deoras, a meteorologist at the University of Reading, UK.

Top News / Environment

Cyclone / Indian Ocean / Bay of Bengal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

19h | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

20h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

22h | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

1d | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

1d | Videos
Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

1d | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh