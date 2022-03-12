7 die after fire breaks out in shanties of Delhi's Gokulpuri area

12 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 06:09 pm

A view of the slum cluster that was gutted in a fire early on Saturday. (Amal K/HT Photo)
A view of the slum cluster that was gutted in a fire early on Saturday. (Amal K/HT Photo)

At least seven people died in a fire that broke out in the shanties of the Gokulpuri area of Delhi early on Saturday. Some people also received minor injuries in the incident, police said.

The Delhi Fire Services said a call was received around 1am about a fire that had engulfed about 60 huts. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

The department said a total of 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. Seven charred bodies were found at the spot.

The fire was finally doused around 4am, said additional deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Delhi fire director Atul Garg said the deceased could not escape the fire that spread rapidly because they were sleeping.

"The charred bodies are unrecognisable. It seemed that these people were sleeping and could not escape as the fire spread extremely fast. Also, 60 huts were completely burnt. We are yet to know the reasons behind the fire," Garg was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Police said teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Rohini visited the spot, adding appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter.

Expressing his grief, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would visit the spot soon and talk to the affected people. "Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," Kejriwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

 

