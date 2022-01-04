7 dead, traffic disrupted following heavy snow in Afghanistan

At least seven Afghans died and 26 were wounded in multiple traffic accidents on Monday amid turbulent traffic conditions after heavy snowfall in the Asian country, local officials said on Tuesday.

In northern Jawzjan province, one commuter was killed and 11 were wounded after two vehicles collided head-on along Jawzjan-Andkhoy highway, Abdul Ghani Musamim, chairman of provincial public health directorate, told Xinhua.

"Three of the wounded received life-threatening wounds and were shifted ... to a regional hospital in neighboring Balkh province," he said.

Besides, six people lost their lives and eight others were wounded in three separate traffic mishaps along a mountainous provincial highway in eastern Nangarhar province, the provincial health officials confirmed.

In western Herat province, seven wounded people were admitted at a regional hospital in provincial capital Herat city, following a traffic incident in Qamar Qalagh area in the province, 640 km in the west of Afghanistan's Kabul, Harif Jalali, a physician-in-chief of the hospital, told Xinhua.