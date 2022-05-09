64,128 unauthorised loud speakers removed in Uttar Pradesh

Following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police have removed 64,128 unauthorised loud speakers from various places of worship of different communities in Uttar Pradesh in the last two weeks.

During the same period, the volume of some 57,352 loudspeakers were also lowered, reports the Times of India.

The drive against loudspeakers in the state started when the CM ordered that the sound of public address systems should not go out of the premises it is installed in.

He said, officials should seek affidavits from the organisers of events to ensure peace and harmony.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar, said that the CM's directives, which were based on an order of the Allahabad High Court, were being followed and action would continue till all unauthorised loudspeakers were removed.

"We have strictly ensured that loudspeakers are taken down in the presence of senior officers and no one is harassed on the basis of faith," he said. "The sound emitted by loudspeakers is the basic premise on which action is being taken. Those loudspeakers are being removed that have been put up without taking permission from the district administration or if the number of loudspeakers is more than the permitted limit," he said.